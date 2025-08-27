Expand / Collapse search

FBI investigation underway at church-owned mansion in Avila neighborhood

Updated  August 27, 2025 8:52am EDT
    • The FBI confirmed Wednesday that an investigation is underway at a home in Hillsborough County's Avila neighborhood.
    • The investigation is unfolding at 706 Guisando De Avila, which is owned by the Kingdom of God Global Church.
    • No further details have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - A large investigation is unfolding at a home in Hillsborough County's exclusive Avila neighborhood, FBI officials confirmed to FOX 13.

What we know:

The FBI says law enforcement showed up early Wednesday at 706 Guisando De Avila, which is owned by the Kingdom of God Global Church, according to property records.

Federal investigators say there's no threat to public safety as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not released any further details on the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

