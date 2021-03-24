18-year-old woman killed in Avon Park shooting

Detectives in Highlands County are trying to find the person who killed an 18-year-old Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. along S. Verona Avenue in Avon Park. Sophie Jaden Heasley of Sebring was killed. An unnamed man, also 18, was shot but not seriously hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is asking for tips from the public. They say anyone with information should contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, **TIPS on mobile, or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tips could be eligible for a $5K reward.