$182M cocaine bust lands 6 suspected ‘high seas’ smugglers in federal custody: USCG

The United States Coast Guard recently offloaded nearly $200 million of cocaine in South Florida following a bust on the high seas.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with interagency and international partners to stop the trade of illegal drugs in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off South and Central America.

"I’m proud of our accomplishments during this three-and-a-half-month deployment," said Capt. Justin Carter, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton. "The exceptional crew of Hamilton, with the support of an aircrew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, demonstrated the greatest professionalism, seamanship and airmanship while executing this important and challenging mission at sea in service to nation."

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly $200M worth of cocaine in South Florida. Image is courtesy of USCG.

In addition to seizing the more than 16,100 pounds of cocaine, authorities say six suspected drug smugglers were taken into federal custody to face prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Coast Guard crews often deploy to the U.S. Southern Command joint operating area, which includes the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, to conduct counter-drug missions in support of Joint Interagency Task Force-South.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, Joint Interagency Task Force-South and the Eleventh Coast Guard District were involved.

The Coast Guard is the United States’ lead federal maritime law enforcement agency with authority to enforce national and international laws on the high seas and waters within U.S. jurisdiction.

