Man found dead in lake at Vinoy Golf Club: Police

St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man was found dead in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club in the Snell Isle area on Wednesday morning.

Police have not said how the man died, but they are calling his death suspicious.

While the man's identity has not been released, police describe him as a 72-year-old Black man.

The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

