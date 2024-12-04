Man found dead in lake at Vinoy Golf Club: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man was found dead in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club in the Snell Isle area on Wednesday morning.
Police have not said how the man died, but they are calling his death suspicious.
READ: Suspected Silver Oaks Apartments shooter told victim he shouldn’t have made him ‘do it’: TPD
St. Pete police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man's body was found in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club.
While the man's identity has not been released, police describe him as a 72-year-old Black man.
The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter