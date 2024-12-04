Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in lake at Vinoy Golf Club: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 4, 2024 12:34pm EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - St. Petersburg police are investigating after a man was found dead in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club in the Snell Isle area on Wednesday morning. 

Police have not said how the man died, but they are calling his death suspicious. 

 St. Pete police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man's body was found in a lake at the Vinoy Golf Club.

While the man's identity has not been released, police describe him as a 72-year-old Black man. 

The body will be turned over to the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.

