2 arrested on gun charges after deadly SoHo shooting: Tampa police

Two men were arrested on gun possession charges after a deadly shooting along South Howard Avenue in Tampa about a month ago, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said Jakhari Filmore and Darryl Hill were both arrested on a felon in possession of a firearm charge. They were both in the area at the time of the shooting, and investigators said they are now working to figure out if they were involved in the shooting.

Booking photos for Jakhari Filmore and Darryl Hill. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened back in the early morning hours of May 12 in the 500 block of South Howard Avenue. The incident stemmed from a fight between two groups that happened in the parking lot outside Jimmy John's, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said at the time.

Officers working to control crowds of people leaving bars for the night responded as soon as shots were fired. According to authorities, three men were found with gunshot wounds.

Kenneth Washington, 28, and Kevon Christmas, 23, were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries, TPD said. After the shooting, officials said the third victim was expected to recover from his injuries.

Additional charges for Filmore and Hill may come as authorities continue their investigation.