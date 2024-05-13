Tampa police release video from weekend SoHo shooting

Tampa police have released video showing the moments leading to a shooting that killed two people and injured a third in SoHo over the weekend.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday to a parking lot in the 500 block of South Howard Avenue. Chief Lee Bercaw says a fight between two groups who knew each other escalated into shots fired.

Surveillance video shows police in the area moments before the gunshots, as officers were trying to control crowds leaving nearby bars. People are then seen running after hearing the shots, which can also be heard in the video.

Kenneth Washington, 28, and Kevon Christmas, 23, died at the hospital from their injuries. The third victim is expected to recover.

Officials are asking for anyone with information that could assist detectives to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or by texting SAFETAMPA to Tip411 (847411).

