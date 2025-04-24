2 arrested in murder case after human remains found, Pasco deputies say

The Brief The Pasco Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested days after human remains were found. Jevante Hill faces a second-degree murder charge, while Ashley Hill faces charges of failure to report a death and tampering with evidence. The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.



Two people have been arrested, including one on murder charges, days after Pasco County deputies said they found human remains north of Dade City.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said remains were found Tuesday morning in the area of Old Trilby Rd. and Trilby Rd.

Deputies called the case an isolated incident, but said they suspected foul play.

On Thursday morning, PSO announced the arrest of Jevante Hill, 34, for second-degree murder and Ashley Hill, 39, on charges of failure to report a death and tampering with evidence.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person who was killed, citing Marsy's Law.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

