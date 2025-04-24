2 arrested in murder case after human remains found, Pasco deputies say
TRILBY, Fla. - Two people have been arrested, including one on murder charges, days after Pasco County deputies said they found human remains north of Dade City.
What we know:
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said remains were found Tuesday morning in the area of Old Trilby Rd. and Trilby Rd.
Pasco County deputies say they've made two arrests after human remains were found in Trilby on Tuesday.
Deputies called the case an isolated incident, but said they suspected foul play.
On Thursday morning, PSO announced the arrest of Jevante Hill, 34, for second-degree murder and Ashley Hill, 39, on charges of failure to report a death and tampering with evidence.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person who was killed, citing Marsy's Law.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter