Human remains found, Pasco deputies suspect foul play

The Brief Human remains were found in the Trilby area on Tuesday, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. PSO says foul play is suspected. Few other details have been released.



What we know:

PSO says remains were discovered Tuesday morning in the area of Old Trilby Rd. and Trilby Rd. north of Dade City.

Deputies believe this case is an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

PSO says the remains have been identified, but the identity is not being released, citing Marcy's Law.

Investigators also did not release further details on the death investigation, saying it's ongoing.

