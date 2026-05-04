2 young children, 2 women killed in Plant City, police investigating quadruple murder

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The Plant City Police Department is conducting a murder investigation that spanned two different locations within the city on Sunday.

The backstory:

Officers say they responded to the 300 block of West Trever Street after a reported disturbance, where four people were found. According to the police department, a 4-month-old and a 4-year-old were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 28-year-old mother was alive when police arrived but later died at the hospital, authorities say. Another child was also found at the scene, not physically injured.

Investigators say officers were led to a second location in the 900 block of North Burton Street where the 55-year-old mother of the 28-year-old was also shot and killed.

Detectives are asking for the community's help. The investigation revealed that some of the people traveled on foot between North Burton Street and the West Tever Street locations during the early morning hours.

Why you should care:

The department is asking residents and business owners in the surrounding neighborhoods to review surveillance or doorbell camera footage recorded between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are specifically looking for video of a woman walking with three young children in the areas of:

North Burton Street

West Tever Street

Surrounding vicinity

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or a possible motive. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-763-3316. Tips can be submitted anonymously.