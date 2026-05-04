Florida woman charged after disturbing video shows dog being thrown and kicked: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released footage from its Real Time Crime Center that they say shows 33-year-old Imania Davis throwing a small dog onto the asphalt twice and kicking it. Davis was arrested and faces six counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals following the incident, which happened Thursday evening. Deputies rescued the dog and took it to a veterinarian for a broken leg.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released disturbing footage of a dog being thrown twice and kicked on Thursday.

The backstory:

"The terror she inflicted on this poor, helpless and loving little puppy ends today," shared Sheriff Chad Chronister during a press conference on Monday.

Officials say the woman who threw the small dog, 33-year-old Imania Davis, is facing six charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday around 8:20 p.m., Real Time Crime Center cameras captured footage of Davis throwing a dog not once, but twice, forcefully causing it to hit the asphalt, according to HCSO. The video also shows Davis kicking the dog.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and took the 1-year-old male Maltese puppy to a veterinarian, where it was treated for a broken leg.

The sheriff's office says the dog is now recovering and receiving care.

What they're saying:

"This dog wasn't a violent dog. This dog was only seeking love and attention and some affection," said Sheriff Chronister. "And instead, she acted the way she did in such a violent and aggressive manner. But it won't come to a surprise to you, as we did a criminal history, a little deep dive back on her that she's got a history of violent behavior."

According to the sheriff, Davis was previously arrested for committing battery.

"I truly feel that anyone who would harm and inflict the type of pain she did to this little puppy has a special place in hell," said Chronister.