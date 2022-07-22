2 children killed after tree falls on Alabama home during severe storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two children are dead, and three other people were injured after a tree crashed into a home during severe weather on Thursday in north-central Alabama, authorities said.
The incident happened in a Birmingham neighbor, and fire rescue crews were at the scene for hours trying to free at least one adult from the debris
FOX 6 WBRC reported the children killed in the tragic incident were a three-month-old and a three-year-old.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue said an 11-year-old and two adults were also inside the home and were injured.
Firefighters did not release the conditions of the injured, who were transported to a nearby hospital.
Jefferson County, Alabama, was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning when the tree fell.
National Weather Service meteorologists issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings when hail one-inch or larger in diameter is anticipated or wind speeds exceed 58 mph.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue said two children were killed and three others were injured after a tree fell on a home on Thursday evening. (FOX Weather)
The storms that moved through the region packed a punch with several reports of downed trees and power lines.
More than 50,000 Alabamians were without power as of Thursday evening.
There were no other reported injuries in the state due to the severe storms.