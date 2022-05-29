2 critically injured in Tampa shooting, police say

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that critically injured two men early Sunday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of E. North Bay St. after it was reported that two people were shot at the home.

Police arriving on the scene found two black men suffering from upper body trauma. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw a light-colored sedan fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, or by using the TamapPD app available through Google Play or the Apple Store.