2 dead, 1 critically injured in Highlands County multi-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were killed early Saturday morning on Highway 70 in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the men were traveling west on State Road 70, west of Old State Road 8, near mile marker 80, around 1:30 a.m. when their pickup truck left the roadway and collided with a tree and a utility pole before coming to a rest facing south in the eastbound travel lane of State Road 70.

A 34-year-old man traveling east in an SUV along State Road 70 crashed into the right side of the pickup truck, which caused it to overturn and come to rest in the westbound travel lane of State Road 70. The SUV also came to rest in the westbound travel lane of State Road 70, according to FHP.

Troopers say a sedan, driven by a 40-year-old woman, then crashed into the SUV, overturned and came to rest on its roof on the south grass shoulder of State Road 70.

A pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old woman collided with the right side of the pickup truck and the SUV. Her pickup truck overturned and came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lane of State Road 70.

The men in the pickup truck, who troopers say were not wearing seatbelts, died at the scene. The 18-year-old woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation. All lanes of State Road 70 have reopened.

