2 dead after fatal fire in Winter Haven home: WHPD

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The Brief The Winter Haven Police Department said two elderly adults died after a fire broke out in a Winter Haven home. Two other adults were able to escape the fire. The fatal fire is still under investigation.



The Winter Haven Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a fire that killed 2 people on Sunday morning.

Winter Haven fatal fire

What we know:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, fire rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at 1911 5th Street Northeast in Winter Haven. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single-story home with heavy fire and smoke inside the home.

Crews were told that two people were trapped inside the back of the home. While two additional adults were able to make it safely out prior to fire rescue’s arrival.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Crews took on the fire and contained it within five minutes. The Winter Haven Fire Department located two elderly victims in the back of the home. Both were found dead inside the home.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic fire. We also recognize the impact this incident has on our entire community, and we are grateful that two adults were able to escape safely." said Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand.

What's next:

The Winter Haven Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office are continuing the investigation of the fire. Winter Haven PD said the Red Cross has been notified to assist.