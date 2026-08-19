Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain dies on duty following Eagle Lake crash

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The Brief Volunteer Chaplain Hector Cruz died in a car crash while driving between Polk County Fire Rescue stations in the Eagle Lake area. Cruz had served Polk County Fire Rescue since 2023 and was widely remembered for his compassion and ability to comfort others. Officials have not released the cause of the Eagle Lake crash, and funeral services remain unannounced.



A Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain died Wednesday while driving between stations in the Eagle Lake area, according to the fire department.

Polk County chaplain loss

What we know:

Volunteer Chaplain Hector Cruz died from injuries sustained in a car crash as he traveled between Polk County Fire Rescue stations to check on crews.

The fire department states Cruz had served in his role since 2023, offering guidance and comfort to county fire and EMS personnel alongside local residents.

Eagle Lake crash response

What they're saying:

Fire Chief Shawn Smith praised Cruz's unique ability to ease burdens during tragic moments. "Chaplain Cruz’s influence was felt throughout the department as he had the ability to make a difficult situation easier. This ability is a rare one that not many can master, but he was one of the few who did," Smith said. "Such sudden tragedy is never easy, but it is especially difficult when it is one of our own. My heart goes out to Hector’s family, friends and colleagues as they navigate this trying time."

Ongoing investigation details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what caused the fatal crash. Official funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.