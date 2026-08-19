Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain dies on duty following Eagle Lake crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County Fire Rescue volunteer chaplain died Wednesday while driving between stations in the Eagle Lake area, according to the fire department.
Polk County chaplain loss
What we know:
Volunteer Chaplain Hector Cruz died from injuries sustained in a car crash as he traveled between Polk County Fire Rescue stations to check on crews.
The fire department states Cruz had served in his role since 2023, offering guidance and comfort to county fire and EMS personnel alongside local residents.
Eagle Lake crash response
What they're saying:
Fire Chief Shawn Smith praised Cruz's unique ability to ease burdens during tragic moments. "Chaplain Cruz’s influence was felt throughout the department as he had the ability to make a difficult situation easier. This ability is a rare one that not many can master, but he was one of the few who did," Smith said. "Such sudden tragedy is never easy, but it is especially difficult when it is one of our own. My heart goes out to Hector’s family, friends and colleagues as they navigate this trying time."
Ongoing investigation details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not determined what caused the fatal crash. Official funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Polk County Fire Rescue, who provided statements from Fire Chief Shawn Smith and details.