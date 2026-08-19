Woman found dead in backyard during Highland City house fire

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The Brief First responders found a woman they believe was shot dead in the backyard of a burning Highland City home Wednesday morning. Crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival on Featherwood Trail before discovering multiple secondary fires inside. State and local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality and the flames.



A woman was found dead after a suspected gunshot wound in the backyard of a burning home in Highland City on Wednesday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Highland City house fire

What we know:

Polk County Fire Rescue crews arrived on Featherwood Trail shortly after 11:42 a.m. Wednesday to find heavy smoke pouring from the residence.

Firefighters say as they moved inside to fight the initial flames, separate fires began breaking out in other areas of the house.

While searching the property, crews found a woman in the backyard who was fatally wounded and appeared to have been shot.

Polk County death investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or confirmed a motive for the alleged shooting.

Emergency crew response

What they're saying:

"Scenes like this show how unpredictable a fire call can be for firefighters," Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith said. "I commend our crews for their work on this scene and offer condolences to the family of the victim."

Authorities launch joint probe

What's next:

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the death and the origin of the fires.