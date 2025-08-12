2 dead after mobile home fire in Auburndale
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Two people are dead after a mobile home fire in Auburndale on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they are now investigating the two deaths from the mobile home fire, which happened along Gladiola Drive in Auburndale.
Authorities said they responded to the fire after receiving a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. from a neighbor. They said the mobile home was engulfed in flames.
What we don't know:
PCSO said the causes of death for both victims will be determined in an autopsy, which is expected to happen on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.