2 dead in possible Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide, deputies say
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Lakewood Ranch home Friday night.
Deputies were asked to go to the Lake Vista Condos for a welfare check at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law for a week.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman deceased inside the home.
According to MCSO, the couple’s deaths are suspicious in nature and detectives believe they died in a murder-suicide. However, the pair has not yet been positively identified.
Deputies say they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time.
