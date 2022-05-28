Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in possible Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Lakewood Ranch home Friday night. 

Deputies were asked to go to the Lake Vista Condos for a welfare check at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law for a week. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman deceased inside the home. 

According to MCSO, the couple’s deaths are suspicious in nature and detectives believe they died in a murder-suicide. However, the pair has not yet been positively identified.

Deputies say they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time. 
 