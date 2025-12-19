Man arrested after shooting during 'puffing party' at Polk City home: PCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A man is facing several charges after he shot a person during an altercation at a Polk City home early Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Austin Morris, 28, was in the driver’s seat of a GMC Canyon truck when deputies say he pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the side. Morris left the scene and was arrested the next day in Lakeland. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he should recover, PCSO said.



A man is facing several charges after he shot a person during an altercation at a Polk City home early Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies say Austin Morris, 28, and some friends were having a "puffing party" at a residence on Memory Lane.

MORE NEWS: Citrus County woman accused of shooting and killing 2 ex-husbands: ‘This is bizarre’

PCSO says the group was hanging out, drinking alcohol and smoking when Morris and another man got into an argument.

Morris was in the driver’s seat of a GMC Canyon truck when deputies say he pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the side.

Morris left the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he should recover, PCSO said.

The search for Morris began and on Wednesday, Lakeland police pulled over the suspected truck that he had been driving during the crime.

The driver told authorities that Morris was a friend and had let him drive the truck. He said Morris was hiding out at a friend’s house on Deeson Road in Lakeland.

Deputies went to the home and arrested Morris.

What we don't know:

Morris wouldn’t say where the gun was, and the weapon has not been located at this time, PCSO said.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Austin was booked on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of hydrocodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and ammo by a convicted felon

Additionally, deputies found a stolen motorcycle in the yard of the home where Morris was arrested.

Morris, who has three prior felony convictions in Florida, faces another charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.