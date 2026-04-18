2 dead, including 4-year-old boy, after head-on crash in Zephyrhills: FHP
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Two people are dead, including one child, after a crash in Zephyrhills early Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima driven by a 30-year-old Dade City man was traveling northbound on Eiland Boulevard, while a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling southbound on the same road.
Both vehicles had two passengers inside.
South of Handcart Road, the Nissan entered the southbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Hyundai at 4:37 a.m.
After the collision, FHP said both vehicles rotated to a final rest in the travel lanes.
One passenger traveling in each vehicle suffered fatal injuries.
A 4-year-old boy from Dade City suffered fatal injuries in the Nissan, while a 40-year-old woman from Zephyrhills suffered fatal injuries in the Hyundai.
Other occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the Nissan went into the southbound lane.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.