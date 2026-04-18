2 dead, including 4-year-old boy, after head-on crash in Zephyrhills: FHP

The Brief Two people are dead, including one child, after a crash in Zephyrhills early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Nissan Altima drove into the southbound lane, hitting another vehicle nearly head-on. Other occupants of both vehicles were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Two people are dead, including one child, after a crash in Zephyrhills early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima driven by a 30-year-old Dade City man was traveling northbound on Eiland Boulevard, while a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling southbound on the same road.

Both vehicles had two passengers inside.

South of Handcart Road, the Nissan entered the southbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Hyundai at 4:37 a.m.

After the collision, FHP said both vehicles rotated to a final rest in the travel lanes.

One passenger traveling in each vehicle suffered fatal injuries.

A 4-year-old boy from Dade City suffered fatal injuries in the Nissan, while a 40-year-old woman from Zephyrhills suffered fatal injuries in the Hyundai.

Other occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the Nissan went into the southbound lane.