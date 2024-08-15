2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Hillsborough County: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead.
According to HCSO, on Wednesday night, their Communications Center received a call regarding two possibly dead people in a parking lot at the HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital at 6001 Webb Road.
READ: City of Tampa expanding after-school program, Mayor Castor says
Once on the scene, deputies found two dead people, a woman with gunshot wounds and a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HCSO reported this appears to be an isolated incident with no threats to the general public.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter