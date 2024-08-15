Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Hillsborough County: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 15, 2024 5:50am EDT
Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead. 

According to HCSO, on Wednesday night, their Communications Center received a call regarding two possibly dead people in a parking lot at the HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital at 6001 Webb Road. 

Once on the scene, deputies found two dead people, a woman with gunshot wounds and a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HCSO reported this appears to be an isolated incident with no threats to the general public. 

