City of Tampa expanding after-school program, Mayor Castor says

For some kids in Tampa, a simple after-school program can make all the difference when it comes to their future. It can provide opportunity and a path out of trouble. Mayor Jane Castor has seen the value, so now the city is making room for a couple of hundred more kids.

It comes at a time when there has been growing concern about youth and crime. In just the last month, there's been a handful of shootings across the Bay Area, all involving teenagers, whether they've been shot or the one pulling the trigger. Castor believes providing opportunity and engagement is a key part of the solution to curbing teen gun violence.

Castor knows first-hand the value of after-school activities.

"I always had something after school or practice to go to – some type of constructive activity that really stopped me from making the wrong choices or going down the wrong path," Castor said.

Every day after school, dozens of kids in Tampa go to the Cyrus Greene Community Center to participate in The After School Program through the city's Parks and Recreation department.

"Parks and rec for me, it was the teaching and the mentoring from the coaches and the staff and the daily activities that they implemented for us," City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Leader II Erica Taylor said.

Taylor has been coming to the program since she was 5 years old. Now she's in a leadership role, mentoring kids just like her.

"It also taught me to, as a teen, make better life choices and not go down the wrong path," Taylor said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Castor announced the program now has room for 300 new students going into the new school year.

READ: Teen killed an 11-year-old during argument over vape pen, St. Pete police say

It comes on the heels of recent teen-on-teen violence, like in St. Pete where a 14-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy after an argument over a vape pen. Just days ago in Clearwater, teens were accused of stealing a gun from a Publix security guard then using it to shoot a 17-year-old.

READ: Gun stolen from Publix security guard used in Largo shooting that injured teen: Police

"Beyond providing those activities, arts and crafts, helping them with their homework, providing nutritious snacks, besides all of the things you would expect from an after-school program, they also provide those life skills," Castor said.

Kids can also participate in organized sports and get access to computer labs with Wi-Fi. Programs are available for kids 5-12 and 13-17 at the 24 different recreation and community centers across Tampa.

"You can't beat the price and you can't beat the peace of mind knowing that your kids are safe every afternoon after school," Castor said.

The After School Program is available for free to kids 5-12 with a rec card, which can be purchased on the city website for $15 and will last all year. To buy one, click here.

For teens 13-17, rec cards are free and programs are available at certain centers. Affordable third-party transportation from school to the rec center is available, as well. Just check with your local school.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: