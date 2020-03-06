2 deaths, 3 new COVID-19 cases announced in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says there are three new cases of COVID-19: two in Broward County and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County has died. FL-DOH said.

A previously-known COVID-19 patient in Santa Rosa County has also died.

The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

6 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.

Deaths - Florida residents: 2

Number of negative test results: 100

Number of pending test results: 88

Number of people currently under public health monitoring: 278

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.