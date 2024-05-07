Man with several violent felony warrants shoots, kills himself after leading Pasco Co. deputies on chase: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pasco County after deputies say a man with a violent history killed himself after leading law enforcement on a chase.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a man who was known to have several violent felony warrants on Tuesday afternoon, but instead of stopping, the suspect took off.

The chase ended in Dade City where deputies say the suspect stopped his car near Prospect Road and S.R. 52 and immediately shot himself.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, roads were closed in the area of Prospect Road and S.R. 52 in Dade City.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with 988lifeline.org.

