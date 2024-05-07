Man armed with railroad spike killed in deputy-involved shooting at Plant City worship center

A man who authorities said was armed with a railroad spike and threatening a Plant City worship center was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, deputies responded to a worship center near a frontage road of I-4 at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man banging on the windows saying he was going to kill the people residing inside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When they arrived, deputies found that the man had climbed a wrought-iron gate to get into the worship center and observed he had a sharp object. Sheriff Chronister said the man appeared ‘erratic’ at this point and was moving closer to deputies.

Chronister said the man was groaning and mimicking the actions of a gorilla, as the deputies told him to drop the sharp object, which turned out to be a railroad spike.

Deputies attempted to use BolaWrap and a Taser on the subject to slow him down, but Chronister said they were being pushed back to the I-4 barrier by the man.

The man eventually approached an ‘unsafe distance’ and two deputies shot him, killing him. According to Chronister, after shooting the man, the deputies detained him and attempted to administer life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

"When I say this was textbook, this was textbook," Chronister said of deputies' response to the situation.

"We will release the video here shortly. I think we will end up using this video as an instructional video for deputies [and] law enforcement for years to come."

Chronister said reverends live at the worship center where the incident unfolded, and they were forced to cancel a 7:30 a.m. mass service as a result of the shooting.

According to Chronister, the identity of the man who was killed is still unknown at this point.