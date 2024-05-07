Suspect accused of shooting man outside Clearwater restaurant over the weekend arrested: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Clearwater restaurant on Sunday evening, according to officers.

The Clearwater Police Department said Hiva S. Fetuuaho, 39, is behind bars on attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle charges.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Mega Burrito Restaurant, located at 1478 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect got into an argument with other men at the restaurant and grabbed a gun from his vehicle, authorities said.

Fetuuaho is accused of firing 11 shots at a vehicle which the victim and his friends were in, according to police. The victim, who ended up in the 200 block of Waverly Way after the shooting, was shot in the arm.

Clearwater police said the man who was shot has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Fetuuaho was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.