Two Polk County deputies seriously injured in shootout, suspect is 'graveyard dead': Grady Judd

Two Polk County deputies were seriously injured early Saturday morning in a shootout in Lakeland.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle in Hunt Fountain Park shortly after midnight.

Judd said a man in the vehicle, who hasn't been identified yet, did not cooperate with the deputy who asked him to get out of the car.

The deputy called for backup and when Lt. Chad Anderson and Deputy Craig Smith arrived, the man opened fire, according to Judd.

Anderson is in critical but stable condition. Smith is in stable condition.

Judd said other deputies who responded to the scene opened fire, killing the gunman.

"We killed him graveyard dead," said Judd.

Judd said the suspect was a sovereign citizen, which means he believed the laws didn't apply to him.