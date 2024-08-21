2 dogs killed after fire engulfs Plant City home: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A fire fully engulfed a home in Plant City late Tuesday night, leaving two dogs dead, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to HCFR, at around 8:53 p.m., they responded to the house fire on Frank Moore Road after receiving 911 calls from a homeowner reporting smoke and flames.

Responding units arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed in smoke and flames. Firefighters ‘rapidly set up,’ HCFR reported but faced a setback when a roof partially collapsed and then the entire structure collapsed.

After an hour on the scene, the fire was declared under control. While there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, two dogs were killed in the fire, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.