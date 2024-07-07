2 homes catch fire in Tampa neighborhood, crews say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Tampa Heights on Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Firefighters arrived at the 2700 block of N. Morgan St. at around 1:15 p.m. According to crews, there was heavy smoke coming from a single-story home and flames were coming from the side of a two-story home.

First responders discovered that a shed behind the single-story house had caught on fire and spread to both homes.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Firefighters say two cats were rescued from the two-story home, but there were no people inside either house.

According to authorities, firefighters were about to extinguish both fires in less than 15 minutes. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

