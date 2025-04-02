Armed woman shot by deputies came close to critically injuring Pinellas deputy: Court documents

The Brief Court documents offer more details on what led seven deputies to open fire on a woman on Monday morning. Authorities say the woman waved a gun and rammed several cars. The suspect was shot three times and left in critical condition.



New court documents are offering up more details about what led seven deputies to open fire on a woman early Monday morning in Indian Shores .

The scene in Indian Shores on Monday.

It all started when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on 65-year-old Marina DeFilippo after they said she ran a red light.

"The suspect was talking to the deputy. She was probably talking to him in Russian, he [the deputy] believes. She was telling the deputy in that time that the CIA was after her, and the deputy was still talking to her. At some point, she just drives away," said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Indian Shores police then used stop sticks, but they say she kept driving on flat tires.

Once stopped, they say she pointed a gun at the officers. The affidavit says she drove her vehicle into the driver's side door of Corporal Tyler Reidy's marked police vehicle.

The scene in Indian Shores on Monday.

He was standing on the running boards, shouting for her to stop. The affidavit says his head was wedged between the upper door frame of his vehicle and the driver's side door, causing lacerations that required multiple stitches and staples on both sides of his head.

"The vehicle continued westbound onto the beach area where it was then stopped again by Indian Shores Police Department where a felony traffic stop was initiated. During that traffic stop, the suspect was waving her gun around," Holloway said.

Deputies then fired bean bags and pepper balls. She drove off a second time before being stopped a third time after deputies performed a pit maneuver. That's when seven deputies all opened fire on DeFilippo, hitting her at least three times and leaving her in critical condition.

"These deputies also did everything possible, because they started off deescalating, trying to get her out of her vehicle. She wouldn't get out of the vehicle. She rammed the deputy's vehicle and the police officer's vehicle, and then she went after them with the car," Holloway said.

