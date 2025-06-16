2 hospitalized, 2 suffered minor injuries after jet skis crashed head-on in Lido Key: FWC

The Brief Four people were involved in a head-on jet ski crash on Sunday in Lido Key. According to the FWC, two people on board one jet ski were taken to an area hospital while the other two sustained minor injuries. The FWC is investigating the crash.



The FWC is investigating a head-on jet ski crash on Sunday in Lido Key.

What we know:

According to the FWC, two jet skis with two people each on board collided head-on, sending all four occupants into the water.

Good Samaritans helped the four people back to shore.

Two people on board one of the jet skis suffered minor injuries while the operator and passenger of the second vessel were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the two jet skis to crash head-on, nor have they released any details about the passengers, including the condition of the two who were taken to the hospital.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the FWC.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: