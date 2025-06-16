Missing Florida teen found safe after vanishing while boogie boarding on beach

The Brief Search teams found a 15-year-old boy who disappeared while boogie boarding on the beach in Martin County. The teen is in good condition and reunited with his family, according to the sheriff's office. The successful search and rescue came after two other children drowned in separate incidents over the weekend.



Rescuers in South Florida say search teams found a 15-year-old boy who vanished while on a boogie board, and reunited the teen with his family.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies and private boaters responded after the teen disappeared in the water on Sunday.

Investigators say a private boater spotted the boy nearly a mile from where he was last seen, with MCSO saying he was likely pulled outward by a rip current.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The teen is back with his family and in good condition, according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

MCSO says the successful search and rescue came after a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old died in separate drowning incidents over the weekend.

"We are deeply grateful to all first responders, partnering agencies, and members of the public who helped bring this potentially devastating situation to a successful close," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Your swift action and unwavering dedication helped prevent a third tragedy in less than two days."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: