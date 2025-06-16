Search for girl who vanished at Florida beach continues Monday

The Brief First responders are continuing their search Monday for Trinity Eslinger. The 10-year-old was last seen in the water last Thursday evening at a beach in Destin. Multiple agencies have been involved with the search each day since the child's disappearance.



First responders in the Florida Panhandle are searching for the fifth straight day in hopes of finding a 10-year-old girl who vanished while in the water at a beach late last week.

The backstory:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin Fire Rescue, Trinity Eslinger was last seen in the water around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin.

Marine units, beach patrol teams, aerial systems and a specialized dive unit have been searching throughout the area since the child disappeared.

The sheriff's office says Monday's search efforts will focus on surrounding waterways and the coastline.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media Sunday night, the sheriff's office wrote, in part: "This remains a heartbreaking time for Trinity’s loved ones and our community. Our deputies, alongside an incredible team of first responder partners, are working around the clock — on the water, in the air, and along the shore."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Eslinger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or OCSO at 850-651-7400.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin Fire Rescue.

