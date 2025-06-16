Expand / Collapse search

Search for girl who vanished at Florida beach continues Monday

By
Published  June 16, 2025 8:46am EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • First responders are continuing their search Monday for Trinity Eslinger.
    • The 10-year-old was last seen in the water last Thursday evening at a beach in Destin.
    • Multiple agencies have been involved with the search each day since the child's disappearance.

DESTIN, Fla. - First responders in the Florida Panhandle are searching for the fifth straight day in hopes of finding a 10-year-old girl who vanished while in the water at a beach late last week.

The backstory:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin Fire Rescue, Trinity Eslinger was last seen in the water around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin.

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Marine units, beach patrol teams, aerial systems and a specialized dive unit have been searching throughout the area since the child disappeared.

The sheriff's office says Monday's search efforts will focus on surrounding waterways and the coastline.

Image 1 of 6

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media Sunday night, the sheriff's office wrote, in part: "This remains a heartbreaking time for Trinity’s loved ones and our community. Our deputies, alongside an incredible team of first responder partners, are working around the clock — on the water, in the air, and along the shore."

READ: Missing Florida teen found safe after vanishing while boogie boarding on beach

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Eslinger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or OCSO at 850-651-7400.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Destin Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

FloridaMissing Persons