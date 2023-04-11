2 hospitalized in wrong-way Clearwater crash, police say

article

Two people are recovering following a wrong-way crash in Clearwater early Tuesday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, one driver was traveling northbound on US 19 near Druid Road around 3:30 a.m. when they crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle.

The two drivers were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say there was a third vehicle involved after the initial crash, but did not provide additional details or say if the driver was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

