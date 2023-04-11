Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized in wrong-way Clearwater crash, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department. article

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department. 

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people are recovering following a wrong-way crash in Clearwater early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Clearwater Police Department, one driver was traveling northbound on US 19 near Druid Road around 3:30 a.m. when they crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle. 

The two drivers were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department. 

Police say there was a third vehicle involved after the initial crash, but did not provide additional details or say if the driver was injured. 

The crash is under investigation. 
 

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Clearwater Tuesday morning. Image is courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department. 