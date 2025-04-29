2 hurt in crash after Hillsborough County deputy turns in front of motorcycle: FHP

The Brief A man and woman suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a Hillsborough County deputy's SUV, according to FHP. Troopers say the deputy turned in front of the motorcycle early Tuesday at the intersection of Temple Terrace Highway and Avenue Club Dr. The deputy was not injured, according to troopers.



Two people were seriously injured after their motorcycle and a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV crashed early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Temple Terrace Highway and Avenue Club Dr.

Troopers say a marked Chevy Tahoe driven by a 24-year-old deputy turned into the path of the motorcycle, which then hit the deputy's SUV.

A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle and went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP. The deputy was not injured.

What we don't know:

Troopers did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: