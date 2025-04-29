Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in crash after Hillsborough County deputy turns in front of motorcycle: FHP

By
Published  April 29, 2025 12:49pm EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A man and woman suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle crashed into a Hillsborough County deputy's SUV, according to FHP.
    • Troopers say the deputy turned in front of the motorcycle early Tuesday at the intersection of Temple Terrace Highway and Avenue Club Dr.
    • The deputy was not injured, according to troopers.

TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were seriously injured after their motorcycle and a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV crashed early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Temple Terrace Highway and Avenue Club Dr.

Troopers say a marked Chevy Tahoe driven by a 24-year-old deputy turned into the path of the motorcycle, which then hit the deputy's SUV.

A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle and went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP. The deputy was not injured.

What we don't know:

Troopers did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

