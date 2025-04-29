2 hurt in crash after Hillsborough County deputy turns in front of motorcycle: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were seriously injured after their motorcycle and a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV crashed early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says the crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Temple Terrace Highway and Avenue Club Dr.
Troopers say a marked Chevy Tahoe driven by a 24-year-old deputy turned into the path of the motorcycle, which then hit the deputy's SUV.
A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle and went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP. The deputy was not injured.
What we don't know:
Troopers did not release the names of anyone involved in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
