2 killed in fiery Polk County crash involving semi-truck, box truck: PCSO

Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck in Polk County early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a serious crash in Mulberry left two dead. The crash occurred on Hwy 37 South near Four Corners Mine Road at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A fire has broken out as a result of the crash, and the roads in that area have been shut down until further notice, according to PCSO.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

This is a developing story. Check back for details.