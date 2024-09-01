2 killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 19 in Citrus County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two people died on Saturday after a crash in Citrus County involving their motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. along U.S. 19 at Dixieland Street in the Homosassa area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 79-year-old man on the motorcycle pulled into the path of a Nissan Altima.

The man and his passenger, a 69-year-old woman, both died. Troopers did not release their names, only saying they were from Brooksville.

The driver of the Altima also went to the hospital.

