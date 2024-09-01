Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 19 in Citrus County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 1, 2024 10:54am EDT
Citrus County
FOX 13 News

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Two people died on Saturday after a crash in Citrus County involving their motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. along U.S. 19 at Dixieland Street in the Homosassa area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 79-year-old man on the motorcycle pulled into the path of a Nissan Altima.

The man and his passenger, a 69-year-old woman, both died. Troopers did not release their names, only saying they were from Brooksville.

The driver of the Altima also went to the hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: