VIDEO: 2 men arrested in Brooksville after high speed chase, troopers find drugs, alcohol and gun

A high speed chase in Brooksville ended after the driver crashed on Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a trooper saw a grey 2022 Dodge Challenger speeding in the outside lane while headed east on State Road 50 (Cortez Blvd) at the intersection with Braewood Street around 12:17 p.m. The trooper clocked the car going 77 in a 50 mph speed zone, according to the incident report.

Authorities say the trooper conducted a traffic stop on the Challenger at the median break between the east and westbound lanes of Cortez Blvd adjacent to Lockhart Road.

According to FHP, the trooper looked up the license plate which showed PV Holdings as the registered owner. The trooper also made note of extremely dark tints on the back window and door windows and noticed a "PM" registration decal being consistent with a rental vehicle.

When the trooper told the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Brandon Corey Johnson, to lower his door window, turn the car off and put his keys on the roof, the suspect took off, according to officials.

The Challenger reached speeds approaching 150 mph during the chase, according to FHP.

Authorities say Johnson continued to speed away and drive recklessly for about seven miles to the area in front of Everglades Equipment at 22255 Cortez Blvd. The Challenger was redirected westbound on State Road 50 after a failed attempt to stop Johnson, according to FHP.

Troopers say the chase continued east for approximately four miles until Johnson lost control of the car and crashed into two electronic pedestrian crossing signals at the southeast corner of Cortez Blvd and County Road 541 (Spring Lake Hwy).

The Challenger kept going and crossed over the raised curb/grass median and hit the left front of a Kia Niro that was stopped for traffic, according to officials.

Troopers discovered that Johnson had never been issued a license and had a violation of probation warrant for battery in Hernando County.

Law enforcement says there were three passengers in the Challenger, including a 10-year-old and 15-year-old boy. The Florida Department of Children and Families is conducting an investigation regarding charges for child abuse without great bodily harm, according to the incident report.

The car was searched and investigators say they found drugs including:

.7 grams of cocaine wrapped in a one dollar bill located on the driver's floor

A clear plastic bag containing 9.9 grams of cocaine, clear plastic bag containing 2.2 grams of cocaine located in "DABTIS" backpack in trunk

A clear plastic bag containing 9.9 grams of marijuana located on the driver's floor

A clear plastic bag containing 3.2 grams of marijuana and digital scale with green leafy residue labeled "Cookies"

The adult passenger was identified as 31-year-old William Xavier Glover. Troopers say Glover is a five-time convicted felon who was currently on probation/supervised release.

Investigators say they searched the passenger side of the car and discovered:

A Glock 9mm Unknown Model with one round in the chamber and a 30 round magazine inserted containing 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition

A red backpack containing a clear plastic bag with 29.8 grams of marijuana and a digital scale "CR" with white powder residue.

A 1.75 liter bottle of 1800 Tequila, opened and approximately half full

Glover also had a Florida Identification Card for another person in his wallet, according to FHP.

Johnson and Glover were both taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Johnson faces numerous charges related to violation of probation, fleeing to elude police, cruelty toward child and drug possession. Glover faces charges for possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, marijuana possession over 20 grams, drug equipment possession, and fraud/impersonation.