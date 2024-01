The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Adamo Drive.

Investigators say a pedestrian was struck shortly before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Adamo Drive on Monday.

One person was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

As of 5:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive are blocked while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.