Teenage boy found dead near retention pond in Spring Hill: HCSO
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A teenage boy was found dead Saturday morning near a retention pond near Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Hernando County death investigation
What we know:
Deputies say they found a teenage boy's body near a retention pond at about 9 a.m. Saturday, close to Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a preliminary investigation shows no indication that the teenager suffered any homicidal violence or was the victim of a violent crime.
Investigators say they believe the teenager may have been walking through area yards and backyards. According to authorities, they are searching a 10-block radius to find an item of clothing that could give deputies evidence of what happened.
Medical examiner and timeline
What we don't know:
The official cause of death has not yet been determined, as officials wait for the medical examiner to make a final ruling. Investigators are still trying to determine the teenager's exact path, what led up to the death, and whether the youth was alone or accompanied by someone.
Resident surveillance request
What you can do:
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents living near Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive to walk around their homes and report any lost clothing items found on their property. Sheriff's officials are also asking neighbors to review video surveillance footage recorded between 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to call the sheriff’s office or submit evidence through their online portal here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and statements released by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office regarding the ongoing investigation.