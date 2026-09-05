Teenage boy found dead near retention pond in Spring Hill: HCSO

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The Brief A teenager was found dead near a retention pond on Saturday morning in Hernando County near Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive. Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows no immediate sign of homicidal violence or a violent crime against the teen. Deputies are asking neighbors to check yard areas and security camera footage from Friday evening through Saturday morning.



A teenage boy was found dead Saturday morning near a retention pond near Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando County death investigation

What we know:

Deputies say they found a teenage boy's body near a retention pond at about 9 a.m. Saturday, close to Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a preliminary investigation shows no indication that the teenager suffered any homicidal violence or was the victim of a violent crime.

Investigators say they believe the teenager may have been walking through area yards and backyards. According to authorities, they are searching a 10-block radius to find an item of clothing that could give deputies evidence of what happened.

Medical examiner and timeline

What we don't know:

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, as officials wait for the medical examiner to make a final ruling. Investigators are still trying to determine the teenager's exact path, what led up to the death, and whether the youth was alone or accompanied by someone.

Resident surveillance request

What you can do:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents living near Belkton Avenue and Curry Drive to walk around their homes and report any lost clothing items found on their property. Sheriff's officials are also asking neighbors to review video surveillance footage recorded between 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to call the sheriff’s office or submit evidence through their online portal here.