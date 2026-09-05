Woman's remains found near Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County, deputies say

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The Brief Partial human remains belonging to an adult woman were discovered along I-275 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday morning. Authorities believe the woman may have been in the water for several days before washing ashore. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to help identify the woman and determine her cause of death.



Investigators are working to identify an adult woman whose partial remains washed ashore near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Skyway Bridge area discovery

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a report at 7:48 a.m. about a body found along the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the bridge.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene and confirmed the partial remains belong to an adult woman.

Mystery surrounds woman's identity

What we don't know:

Deputies say there is no additional identifying information available, including the woman's age or physical characteristics. Detectives believe she may have been in the water for several days before she was found, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

Autopsy and public assistance

What's next:

Medical examiners scheduled an autopsy for Sunday to determine how the woman died and to assist detectives with identification efforts. Anyone with details about a missing adult woman or information regarding the investigation can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.