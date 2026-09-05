4 injured, including 2 crew members, in Hernando County Fire Rescue crash

article

The Brief Four people, including two first responders, were hurt in a crash at a Hernando County intersection. A Hernando County Fire Rescue unit was responding to a emergency cardiac arrest call when the collision happened. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are leading an active investigation into what caused the crash.



A Hernando County Fire Rescue unit responding to an emergency call crashed at a major intersection, sending four people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Hernando County crash

What we know:

The Hernado County Fire Rescue team said one of their units was traveling with lights and sirens active toward a cardiac arrest call when it was involved in a crash at Cortez Boulevard and Barclay Avenue.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The crash sent four people to the hospital, including both fire rescue crew members who were inside the unit. The fire department stated all four individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic collision investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released what types of vehicles were involved or what led to the collision at the intersection.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Florida Highway Patrol inquiry

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.