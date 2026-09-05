4 injured, including 2 crew members, in Hernando County Fire Rescue crash
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A Hernando County Fire Rescue unit responding to an emergency call crashed at a major intersection, sending four people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Hernando County crash
What we know:
The Hernado County Fire Rescue team said one of their units was traveling with lights and sirens active toward a cardiac arrest call when it was involved in a crash at Cortez Boulevard and Barclay Avenue.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The crash sent four people to the hospital, including both fire rescue crew members who were inside the unit. The fire department stated all four individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic collision investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released what types of vehicles were involved or what led to the collision at the intersection.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Florida Highway Patrol inquiry
What's next:
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Hernando County Fire Rescue report detailing the emergency response and crash incident.