2 pickup truck drivers take off after one fires 5 shots at vehicle on I-75 in Sarasota

Troopers said the drivers of a Dodge pickup and a Ford F-150 were involved in an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 75 in Sarasota Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3 p.m., in the northbound lanes, near mile marker 182.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge truck and the driver of the Ford F-150 were involved in a road rage incident directed at another driver.

They said the driver of the Dodge fired five shots toward the passenger's side of the victim's vehicle. After that, the trucks took off.

The victim did not have any injuries.

Troopers said charges were pending but did not provide further details.