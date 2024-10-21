2 Bay Area haunted houses named among best in America

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

USA Today recently released its list of the top 20 haunted houses in the country and two Bay Area attractions not only made the cut but are in the running for the top spot.

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park in Dade City has six haunted houses, where visitors can visit deranged patients at Ravenhill Asylum, slay the undead in zombie paintball or visit Bloodwater Bayou.

It bills itself as Florida’s scariest haunted house.

Sir Henry’s Trail, which is in Plant City, also made the list. It has roaming ‘scare’ actors, laser tag, vendors and axe-throwing.

A little further away, Kissimmee’s Mortem Manor made the USA Today list as well.

This attraction is open year-round and is set inside a two-story Victorian haunted house that is complete with creaking floorboards, strange scents and ghostly apparitions.

Click here to cast your vote for your favorite haunted house among USA Today’s top 20. Voting ends, Monday, Oct. 21at noon.

