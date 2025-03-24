2 shot in exchange of gunfire, Pinellas deputies investigating

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say two people shot at each other on Sunday, leaving both hurt. Both people went to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. No other details on the shooting have been released.



Two people were hurt after shooting each other on Sunday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

PCSO said the shooting happened on Sunday in the 2700 block of 52nd Ave. North in Lealman.

Two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire on Sunday near St. Pete, deputies said.

Both people involved in the shooting went to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identities of those involved in the shooting or what may have led to gunfire.

