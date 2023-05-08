2 teens arrested after shooting outside Ellenton outlet mall, deputies say

Manatee County deputies have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting outside the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday.

Detectives say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Cristian Mireles were in the same vehicle and shot multiple rounds at another car around 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside the mall.

Witnesses originally told deputies that people in separate vehicles were shooting at each other, but investigators say it doesn’t appear as though the teens in the second car fired back.

Deputies say the shooting is related to an argument that took place earlier in the day between the two sets of teens.

Immediately after the shots were fired, mall security alerted the stores and customers sheltered in place while deputies investigated whether or not there was an active threat.

Mall businesses went back to normal operations around 5:15 p.m. following an "All Clear."

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

