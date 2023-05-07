MSCO searching for suspects involved in Ellenton Mall shooting

Manatee County deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at Ellenton Mall on Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m., two suspects were seen shooting at each other in the parking lot before driving away, according to a police report.

While deputies determined if there was an active threat, customers were told to shelter in place.

Police say this was a targeted dispute between individuals who knew each other.

According to authorities, there have been no reports of gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Detectives have several leads based on evidence they found in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.



