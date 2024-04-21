2 teens dead after murder-suicide in St. Petersburg, deputies say

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by another teen before he shot himself at a St. Petersburg home on Saturday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say deputies responded to a house in the 2000 block of Grove Park Avenue North in unincorporated St. Pete around 8:47 p.m. after a 911 call reported that two people had been shot.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived they found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the head. Law enforcement says they also found a 17-year-old boy who had shot himself in the head.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital but died at 10:16 p.m., according to investigators.

PCSO says the investigation revealed that the 17-year-old was staying at the home to take care of the owner's dog while he was out of town. Around 4 a.m. the teen invited two girls, including the 14-year-old, to hang out, according to detectives.

The sheriff's office says he met both girls on a social media app about a month ago. Investigators say the 17-year-old's 18-year-old friend also came to the home, and they drank alcohol and also had marijuana and cocaine throughout the day.

According to detectives, the 17-year-old started flashing a gun that belonged to the homeowner.

Officials say all the teens played with the gun and took pictures with it. A verbal argument started over a "consensual sexual encounter [the 17-year-old] had" and he got upset, according to authorities.

Detectives say the 14-year-old was talking to the other girl about the argument when the 17-year-old approached. He pointed the gun at the 14-year-old's head and shot her, according to PSCO.

Deputies say he then shot himself in the head.

The sheriff's office says there will be an autopsy and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to officials, next of kin was notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

