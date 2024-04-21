Gang member, convicted felon threatened to shoot trooper that sped passed him: FHP

A documented gang member called the Florida Highway Patrol dispatch center and threatened to shoot a trooper on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials say a FHP Trooper was conducting speed enforcement on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County around 11:30 a.m. The trooper saw a speeding motorcycle and overtook the rider on the bridge, according to FHP.

Authorities say a man later identified as James Edward Keister Jr called the FHP dispatch center and said that a trooper just sped passed him. Keister then stated that he would shoot the trooper if he saw him again, according to FHP.

Troopers say Keister provided his name, phone number, and asked to speak with a supervisor.

Keister is a convicted felon and documented Latin King gang member, according to investigators.

An FHP Sergeant contacted Keister and told him that threatening to shoot a Trooper was a criminal offense. However, officials say Keister told them that he did not care and would go to jail for it.

Authorities say Keister was driving a Mr. Rooter Plumbing work truck that had GPS monitoring. The company gave officials Keister's location, according to law enforcement.

Troopers say Keister was found and arrested in Hillsborough County at Williams Park Boat Ramp.

