Man dies after being shot at Tampa gentlemen's club: Police

A man died on Sunday morning after being shot at Teaser's Gentlemen's club in Tampa, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says they are investigating the shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. at 9700 N Nebraska Ave.

READ: Man shot and killed in Tampa, detectives investigating

According to authorities, a man was shot in the upper torso area and taken to the hospital, which is where he died. The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with officials, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter